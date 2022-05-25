Protestors gather in support of Critical Race Theory

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The American Experiment North Dakota presented on Critical Race Theory at the Rustad Recreation Center in West Fargo and there were many perspectives across the board.

“I’m here to honor my ancestors and our future generations, with Critical Race Theory that’s our history,” said Tracey Lwilkie, a protestor.

“I’m involved with the Critical Race Theory, I think it’s a real detriment to the students of North Dakota,” said Tom Tracey, an attendant.

Critical Race Theory is an academic concept with the core belief that race is a social construct.

“They clearly don’t want people to learn about the history that they don’t like or makes them uncomfortable,” said Conrad Larson, a protestor, “As a person who myself would be a minority as a transgender person, as someone who has friends and stuff who are indigenous, hearing that our histories can’t be taught and they’re afraid of us having any kind of equitable future is frustrating.”

Inside, presenter and policy fellow, Catrin Wigfall touched on many elements of Critical Race Theory.

“Their identity and who they are as individuals isn’t diminished or undermined by an academic framework that tells them to be themselves through a very limiting race-based lens,” said Catrin Wigfall.

There were many questions asked at the end of the presentation, some supporting the presentation and others not.

“Today, we had some other viewpoints and we welcome that, engaging in respectful and civil discourse is important, especially on these hard topics,” said Wigfall.

