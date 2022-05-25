Over $10,000 worth of catalytic converters and copper stolen near New York Mills

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Approximately $6,500 worth of catalytic converters and about $4-5,000 worth of copper optic scrap cable were stolen out of a secured building.

The Otter Tail county Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary from an individual stating that someone had broken into their building in Newton Township east of New York Mills. They stated it either happened late sometime Saturday, May 21st or early in the morning of Sunday, May 22nd.

They say approximately 65 catalytic converters valued at $6,500 and about $4-5,000 worth of copper optic scrap cable were stolen. Authorities say the suspect(s) forced their way into the secured building and it was believed the get away vehicle would have contained a large amount of catalytic converters and scrap optic cable.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 218-998-8555.

