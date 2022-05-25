Contests
One day after mass shooting in Texas, officials hold active shooter exercise at Cooperstown High School

File photo of school hallway.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One day after a teenager opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, responders in North Dakota are preparing for a school threat.

On Wednesday, May 25, first responders, county officials and other mutual aid responders from neighboring counties will respond to a simulated exercise for an active shooter event at the Cooperstown High School. The exercise was planned prior to Tuesday’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

Local and state agencies from the area will be involved in the training and response exercise during the afternoon and evening hours. Blank bullets for realism will be used during the exercise. For safety reasons, the public is asked to stay away from the school in the afternoon hours.

Patients with simulated injuries will be placed on the scene for responders to deal with. The Cooperstown Hospital will also be participating.

Derek Hanson with Heartland Consultants, an emergency preparedness and safety consulting group, tells Valley News Live the exercise will move forward despite the tragedy in Texas.

“It will be a tough day, but we are still doing it,” Hanson said.

The training is possible through a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, issued through the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, and implemented by Griggs County.

