No-Wake Zones Increased in Otter Tail County

No-wake zones within 300 feet from shore in Otter Tail County
No-wake zones within 300 feet from shore in Otter Tail County
By Kooper Shagena
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -As we hit the lakes this Memorial Day weekend, it’s important to be mindful.

Due to high water levels, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office encourages boaters slow down to protect shorelines.

Pelican Lake, Bass lake, Fish Lake, and Little Pelican Lake now have no-wake zone restrictions within 300 feet from shore. This advisory comes into effect on Thursday, May 26th and expires June 25th.

The no-wake zone restrictions are an effort to reduce property erosion and environmental damage.

