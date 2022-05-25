Contests
Missing 14-year-old girl reported in Fargo

Wynter Walters
Wynter Walters(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for another missing teen in the metro.

Authorities say 14-year-old Wynter Walters was last seen in south Fargo around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

Walters is described as 5′7″, 165 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white and tan marble-printed jumpsuit with a black tank top and black Birkenstock sandals.

If you see her, call police at 701-451-7660 or tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

