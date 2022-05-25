Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota

18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.(NBC)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an interview with CNN, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez says the suspected shooter from Tuesday’s mass shooting, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was born in North Dakota. He most recently lived and went to high school in Uvalde, where the shooting took place.

18 children and 3 adults are dead following the shooting. Click here for the latest updates.

Ramos is also dead -- believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. Two law enforcement sources told CBS Ramos had a handgun, an AR15 assault weapon and high capacity magazines.

Following the shooting, President Biden and lawmakers took their own stances on gun control.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Baldwin
Grafton high school coach facing felony charge
GAS
Drivers should watch out for early signs of water damage
ELI HART (WCCO)
2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified
Zyanya Berlin
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl reported missing now safe
Fargo PD is asking for help locating 12-year-old Sierra Nelson.
UPDATE: FPD needs help finding missing Fargo girl

Latest News

Sheriff’s office warns of scam
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
6:00PM News May 24 - Part 3
6:00PM News May 24 - Part 3
6:00PM Weather - May 24
6:00PM Weather - May 24