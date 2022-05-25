Is it a good idea to allow minors to ride in a Uber or Lyft alone? Drivers say no and its against the policy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -What do you do if your kids need to get somewhere, but you can’t take them?

Some parents have started calling them an Uber or Lyft ride.

Is this a good idea? Local drivers say no.

Corey Eslinger, an Uber driver says he has received a few requests from parents to drive their kids to places like school and activities.

“A lot of times it was the 14,15, 16 -year-olds,” he said.

As a father himself, he says he understands the struggle of getting kids around town.

“How much of a hassle it was to get them back and forth from doing things like work, events, school events,” said Eslinger.

Eslinger warns against it.

Actually, he says under the terms and conditions for both Uber and Lyft, anyone under the age of 18 isn’t allowed to ride alone.

We posed a question on our Facebook page to find out if other drivers were having the same experience.

One driver says she received a request to pick up a 7-year-old and an infant.

Eslinger says for both the driver and passenger, there are risks associated with accepting these kinds of ride requests

He says not only is there the chance for the minor to get into the wrong vehicle, but also the driver could be at fault if an accident happens.

“That would put them at greater risk if they would get into an accident that Uber and Lyft wouldn’t cover the additional damages or even their own insurance,” Eslinger said.

Eslinger recommends that drivers use their discretion and reject requests to drive unaccompanied minors.

“It’s not worth it,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.