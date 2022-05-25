How to talk to your kids about tragedy after deadly Texas school shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and kids across the nation are still reeling tonight after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school Tueday which left 19 children dead, as well as two adults.

The deadly shooting has prompted many tough questions and conversations for families, and many parents are wondering what they should tell their kids, if anything at all.

Local experts say when hitting the hard conversations, it’s important to make sure the talks you’re having are not only age appropriate, but also neutral and fact-based to better help your child understand and process.

“It’s always great to be curious with them like, ‘What do you already know? And what are some questions you may have?’” Sara Vedvei, a marriage and family therapist with The Village Family Services said. “It can be helpful to name different emotions for them about. Saying, ‘it would be understandable if you were feeling scared, or if you were feeling sad.’”

Vedvei says it’s important for adults to initiate those hard conversations, but another local mental health expert says she understands if you don’t want to.

“I feel angry as a parent because I feel like nothing changes. I feel like we’ve been doing this for 10 years,” Amanda Richter, Director of Clinical Services at Prairie St. John’s said. “The more we expose them, the more likely they are to develop stress around the situation.”

Richter emphasized parents need to do more than just talk as she says change is needed to fix the problem in the country. She says she encourages parents to step up to the plate and take action.

“If you’re a parent and you’re not enraged about these 18 kids going to school thinking they were going to have a normal day at the end of the school year, you should be because we can’t continue to go through this cycle,” she said.

Both experts agree parents should be aware of the media your kids consume and the conversations you have with other adults when your kids are around. However, both also acknowledge it’s impossible to completely shield children from everything.

Perham Public Schools took to their social media pages Wednesday stating extra patrols will be present for its last two days of class in response to the Texas shooting as a way to reassure parents and families.

Superintendent Mitch Anderson says it’s unfortunate, but his students do practice lockdown drills called ALICE, Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, which can be adapted to the unique circumstance students may be in if an active shooter makes their way into the school.

“Sometimes locking down in the classroom and locking down and hiding in the corner is not the best situation, maybe it is fleeing or evacuating or maybe it is countering the attack,” Anderson said.

Until a few years ago, Anderson, as well as several other school leaders in the Valley say the lockdown police in the case of an active shooter was to lock the classroom door and hide under a desk. However, research has since found there’s no one-size-fits-all to escaping school violence. Experts say programs like ALICE teach a mindset of survival regardless if the student is in school, the grocery store or at a large event.

