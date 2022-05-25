Contests
Fargo South High School student chosen as North Dakota’s winner in the “Doodle for Google Student Contest”

Denise Jiang's "Doodle for Google Student Contest"
Denise Jiang's "Doodle for Google Student Contest"(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High school student could have her artwork featured on the Google homepage.

Sophomore Denise Jiang was announced as North Dakota’s state winner in the “Doodle for Google Student Contest” on Wednesday, May 25th. K-12 students across the U.S. created their own version of the Google logo for use on the website’s homepage. Jiang’s doodle, titled “Slurp” has been selected by Google as one of 54 state and territory winners out of thousands of entries.

“The major inspiration I’d say was my mother. It’s because the theme was you know, what do I do to take care of myself? How do I self care? And I said I really enjoyed eating, you know, healthy and delicious food that my mother makes,” says Jiang.

The State and Territory winners compete in an online vote-off from May 26-June 3. You can vote by clicking here. The top five vote getters will be named national finalists and judges will select the winner from the top five.

The national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

The winner’s doodle will be live on the google homepage for a full day in June.

