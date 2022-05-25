Fargo Police searching for missing girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say Gabriella Lafromboise was last seen at her south Fargo home in the morning of Tuesday, May 24.

She’s described as about 4′9″, 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black crop top sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have any information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

