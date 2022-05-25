Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo PD says they received reports involving kids shooting toy guns

Fargo Police Department has received several reports involving youth shooting toy guns.
Fargo Police Department has received several reports involving youth shooting toy guns.(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they’ve received several reports involving kids shooting toy guns that shoot small gel pellets, foam bullets, and other small projectiles.

They say normally, these toy guns are relatively harmless, but they could cause injury if they strike a person at a high speed or in a sensitive area, like the eyes.

The toy guns can look very similar to real weapons and can cause fear or panic.

Fargo PD says it’s important for kids to understand the potential dangers of this new trend as well as the legal ramifications.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota
Brent Baldwin
Grafton high school coach facing felony charge
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
GAS
Drivers should watch out for early signs of water damage
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family of Lucia Garcia says she has brain damage after Fargo shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
Unsupervised kids in rideshares- May 24
Is it a good idea to allow minors to ride in a Uber or Lyft alone? Drivers say no and its against the policy
uber thumbnail
1000PM News May 24 - Part 1
1000pm sports may 24
1000PM Sports May 24