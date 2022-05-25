Fargo PD says they received reports involving kids shooting toy guns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they’ve received several reports involving kids shooting toy guns that shoot small gel pellets, foam bullets, and other small projectiles.

They say normally, these toy guns are relatively harmless, but they could cause injury if they strike a person at a high speed or in a sensitive area, like the eyes.

The toy guns can look very similar to real weapons and can cause fear or panic.

Fargo PD says it’s important for kids to understand the potential dangers of this new trend as well as the legal ramifications.

