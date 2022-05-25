Cloudy & Cooler Today with Showers East

TODAY - FRIDAY: We start our day off mild with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s on this afternoon with showers expected in our eastern counties. Thursday looks warmer with temperatures inching up closer to the seasonal average near 70. Friday looks breezy out of the south. Humidity will be on the way up, as will temperatures with highs in the 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The heat and humidity from Friday along with a frontal system passing through will allow for the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures again warm into the 70s. The chance of rain remains on a cooler Sunday, mainly early, with 60s to 70s for highs. The weekend doesn’t look like a washout at this point, but we’ll need to be aware for those passing rain chances.

MEMORIAL DAY - MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds joins us early next week, with the chance of a few PM rain showers on Monday. Highs warm to near 70s in the south.

TUESDAY: Temperatures cool back into the 50s and 60s Tuesday afternoon, with the chance of some rain showers to begin the shortened business week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: South wind. Warmer. A few clouds. Low: 44. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Breezy and warm south wind with increasing humidity. Sun and clouds. Low: 53. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57. High: 79.

SUNDAY: A bit cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 61. High: 76.

MEMORIAL DAY - MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of thundershowers. Low: 54. High: 69.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Cold northwest wind. Gusty. Passing clouds. Low: 49. High: 65.

