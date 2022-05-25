Contests
Chahinkapa Zoo welcomes two new tigers

By Anna Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Chahinkapa Zoo has welcomed two Bengal tigers. Tillie and Zaida are from the Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd, Minnesota. They are not related, but are both 8-months-old.

Aligning with their educational mission, zoo management and staff say they are working with agencies on promoting the plight of the tiger in the wild.

“Education topics will focus on the efforts of zoos across the globe working toward responsible tiger management. Discussions this summer will include what is working well in tiger survival and how we can play a positive role in the flawed areas of breeding and research. We will take a fresh look at the white tiger as well as the orange Bengal dispelling myths and misrepresentation of both.”

The zoo opened for the season on April 23 and is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. A new cheetah habitat was also added this year.

New Bengal tiger at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, ND.
New Bengal tiger at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, ND.(None)

