Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse closing after 30 years in business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -After 30 years in Fargo, Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse has announced that they will be closing for good after this upcoming weekend. Saturday, June 4th will be their last night in operation, but they plan to party hard until then.

They encourage everyone to join them on Saturday night for a “last call” party to thank people for their 30 years of support here in Fargo.

