Public input needed to make roads in downtown Crookston safer

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Crookston and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are looking for input from the public on making improvements to the Highway 2 corridor.

A corridor study is underway to evaluate conditions and potential improvements along Highway 2 at Broadway and Main Street in downtown Crookston. The study will also examine the future needs of Highway 2 to ensure safety of people walking, bicycling and driving.

In October of 2021, a 10-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being hit by a semi in the area of Broadway and Roberts Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kaylee Acevedo and the bike she was riding became tangled in the wheels of the semi. The semi came to a stop about a block and a half later.

Acevedo’s mother tells Valley News Live Kaylee’s leg had to be amputated and she was finally was able to come home from the hospital in late February.

An open house is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Crookston City Hall. Representatives from the City of Crookston, MnDOT, and SRF Consulting Group will be available to discuss the study and gather feedback on the drafted plans.

Information boards will also be displayed to provide attendees an opportunity to provide input and participate in discussions specific to the future of Highway 2. Written comments can be mailed to: SRF Consulting Group, 3701 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416-3791 or emailed to Britt Berner at bberner@srfconsulting.com.

