Petitions looking to require a 60% majority vote to approve amendments fails

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Petitions related to requiring a 60% majority vote to approve constitutional amendments and to limit petitions to one subject did not receive enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot.

ND Secretary of State Al Jaeger says more than 900 petitions with 31,622 signatures were accepted, but more than 5,000 of those were rejected.

For a constitutional petition to be placed on the ballot, it must have a total of 31,164 signatures, which is 4% of the ND population.

5,738 signatures, on these particular petitions, were not counted reducing the number of accepted signatures to 25,884.

Some reasonings for the rejected signatures included:

circulator signed several petitions

Petitions not circulated in their entirety

numerous odd city abbreviations and misspellings of Bismarck

Petitions included signatures from residents of other states

circulator used several different addresses as their legal residential address

