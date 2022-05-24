Contests
Petitions looking to require a 60% majority vote to approve amendments fails

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger(kfyr)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Petitions related to requiring a 60% majority vote to approve constitutional amendments and to limit petitions to one subject did not receive enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot.

ND Secretary of State Al Jaeger says more than 900 petitions with 31,622 signatures were accepted, but more than 5,000 of those were rejected.

For a constitutional petition to be placed on the ballot, it must have a total of 31,164 signatures, which is 4% of the ND population.

5,738 signatures, on these particular petitions, were not counted reducing the number of accepted signatures to 25,884.

Some reasonings for the rejected signatures included:

  • circulator signed several petitions
  • Petitions not circulated in their entirety
  • numerous odd city abbreviations and misspellings of Bismarck
  • Petitions included signatures from residents of other states
  • circulator used several different addresses as their legal residential address

