ND Fish and Game lifts restrictions for Memorial Day holiday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the upcoming Memorial Day week, which will allow overnight camping May 31 and June 1 on those days.

The current rule in place required campers to remove all equipment on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with the exception of holidays. Some wildlife management areas are still prohibited for camping.

ND Fish and Game Wildlife Management Restrictions can be found here.

