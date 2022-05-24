Missing North Dakota juvenile may be in Redwood Falls area
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home.
The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area.
Rudland is from the Jamestown, North Dakota, area and apparently left home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at (507) 637-4005.
