Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Missing North Dakota juvenile may be in Redwood Falls area

The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine...
The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland, who is from Jamestown, North Dakota, and has been reported as missing since Wednesday, May 17, 2022, may be near Redwood Falls, Minn.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home.

The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area.

Rudland is from the Jamestown, North Dakota, area and apparently left home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at (507) 637-4005.

We have received reports that this juvenile runaway may be in the Redwood Falls area. Anyone with information on Jazmine is encouraged to contact RFPD at 507 637 4005.

Posted by Redwood Falls Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Baldwin
Grafton high school coach facing felony charge
GAS
Drivers should watch out for early signs of water damage
ELI HART (WCCO)
2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified
Zyanya Berlin
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl reported missing now safe
Fargo PD is asking for help locating 12-year-old Sierra Nelson.
UPDATE: FPD needs help finding missing Fargo girl

Latest News

Fargo Police Department has received several reports involving youth shooting toy guns.
Fargo PD says they received reports involving kids shooting toy guns
Unsupervised kids in rideshares- May 24
Is it a good idea to allow minors to ride in a Uber or Lyft alone? Drivers say no and its against the policy
uber thumbnail
1000PM News May 24 - Part 1
1000pm forecast May 24
1000PM Weather May 24
1000pm shooting update May 24
1000PM News May 24 - Part 2