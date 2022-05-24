Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Mapleton fire chief pleads guilty to driving under the influence

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Mapleton fire chief has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence following a crash that left a woman seriously injured last year.

Kayla Cross, who also previously served as the assistant fire chief for the Moorhead Fire Department, had originally pleaded not guilty, but changed her plea on May 9th.

According to court documents, she was cited by a West Fargo police officer just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 13 after she was involved in a crash.

Under the terms of the plea, Cross was ordered to pay a $500 fine. A 30-day jail sentence was suspended.

It’s unclear whether or not the city of Mapleton has plans to take its own disciplinary actions against Cross.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELI HART (WCCO)
2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified
Scammer caught on camera
Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep
Recalled dehumidifier catches on fire at N. Fargo home
Sherman LeRoy Sierra (Silver Alert)
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old Minot man
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman hurt following interstate crash in Moorhead

Latest News

Brent Baldwin
Grafton high school coach facing felony charge
Brandon Grant was arrested on Monday, March 22 on multiple charges relating to a downtown Fargo...
Update: Trial begins for man accused of shooting at Fargo bar
police lights
ND officers soon able to resume helping MN law enforcement as new law no longer an issue
6:00PM News May 23 - Part 2
6:00PM News May 23 - Part 2