Mapleton fire chief pleads guilty to driving under the influence

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Mapleton fire chief has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence following a crash that left a woman seriously injured last year.

Kayla Cross, who also previously served as the assistant fire chief for the Moorhead Fire Department, had originally pleaded not guilty, but changed her plea on May 9th.

According to court documents, she was cited by a West Fargo police officer just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 13 after she was involved in a crash.

Under the terms of the plea, Cross was ordered to pay a $500 fine. A 30-day jail sentence was suspended.

It’s unclear whether or not the city of Mapleton has plans to take its own disciplinary actions against Cross.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.