High risk sex offender registered as homeless in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Jamal Joel Anderson, registered his address as Homeless in Fargo, North Dakota.

Anderson was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee.

Anderson was convicted on February 2nd, 2001 of Corrupt/Solicitation of a Minor in Stutsman County District Court, ND. The victim was a 16 year old female. He was also convicted on March 25, 1999 of Sexual Assault and Aggravated Assault in Stutsman County District Court, ND. Victims were a 15 year old female and 17 year old male, respectively.

He is a lifetime registrant.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.