High risk sex offender registered as homeless in Fargo

Jamal Anderson
Jamal Anderson(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a registered sex offender, Jamal Joel Anderson, registered his address as Homeless in Fargo, North Dakota.

Anderson was assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee.

Anderson was convicted on February 2nd, 2001 of Corrupt/Solicitation of a Minor in Stutsman County District Court, ND.   The victim was a 16 year old female.  He was also convicted on March 25, 1999 of Sexual Assault and Aggravated Assault in Stutsman County District Court, ND.  Victims were a 15 year old female and 17 year old male, respectively.

He is a lifetime registrant.

