Grafton high school coach facing felony charge

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Brent Baldwin, of St. Thomas, ND, is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident on Thursday, May 12th, including a felony. Baldwin is the Assistant Coach for Grafton High School’s boys’ basketball team.

The 51-year-old faces a felony charge of ‘Theft-Take-$1,000-$10,000′ as well as a misdemeanor of ‘Drove Or In Actual Physical Control Of Motor Vehicle’.

Court documents show that another misdemeanor charge of ‘Hindering Law Enforcement’ was dismissed.

Baldwin’s next court hearing is May 31 via Zoom.

