FPD needs help finding missing Fargo teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

They are looking for 12-year-old Sierra Nelson, who was last seen at North High School around 4 p.m. Monday evening.

Nelson is about 4′11″ tall and weighs 88 pounds.

She was last seen wearing distressed jeans, a maroon or red fitted shirt, and Converse shoes with gorillas on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660.

