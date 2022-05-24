Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

FPD needs help finding missing Fargo teen

Fargo PD is asking for help locating 12-year-old Sierra Nelson.
Fargo PD is asking for help locating 12-year-old Sierra Nelson.(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

They are looking for 12-year-old Sierra Nelson, who was last seen at North High School around 4 p.m. Monday evening.

Nelson is about 4′11″ tall and weighs 88 pounds.

She was last seen wearing distressed jeans, a maroon or red fitted shirt, and Converse shoes with gorillas on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELI HART (WCCO)
2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified
Scammer caught on camera
Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep
Recalled dehumidifier catches on fire at N. Fargo home
Sherman LeRoy Sierra (Silver Alert)
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old Minot man
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman hurt following interstate crash in Moorhead

Latest News

Fosston man seriously injured in crash in Mahnomen County
May 23 Forecast
1000PM Weather May 23
1000pm sports may 23
1000PM Sports May 23
Price Watch May 23
1000PM News May 23 - Part 2