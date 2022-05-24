Fosston man seriously injured in crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - A two-vehicle crash in Mahnomen County has left a Fosston man with serious injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 59 and 150th Street, just before 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Authorities say two pickups were traveling south on the highway when they collided near 150th Street.

The 74-year-old Fosston man was transported to a local hospital in Fargo.

The other driver involved was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.