Fleet Farm to host Memorial Day event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fleet Farm is teaming up with Taps for Veterans to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day by participating in the third annual Taps Across America. On Monday, May 30, buglers will sound Taps at 3 p.m., at all Fleet Farm stores, including the one in Fargo, during “Fleet Farm salutes Taps Across America.”

The bugler will play Taps following a minute of silence at 3 p.m. in remembrance. The public is invited to the event.

For more information and to find a nearby store, visit https://www.fleetfarm.com/c/events/taps-across-america.

