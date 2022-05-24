Contests
FBI investigates shooting on Spirit Lake Reservation

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI says it is investigating a shooting on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Authorities say it happened on the evening of May 22nd. One man was taken to the hospital. The FBI says it appears to be an isolated incident. They have not released the victim’s condition and have not said if anyone was arrested.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is also investigating the incident.

