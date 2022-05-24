Contests
Family of Lucia Garcia says she has brain damage after Fargo shooting

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique(KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An updated post to a GoFundMe page made for 21-year-old Lucia Garcia says a recent CT scan shows swelling to Garcia’s brain, caused by the lack of oxygen.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Garcia and her 7-month-old son Dominique were gunned down at Plaza Azteca off of Veterans Blvd. in Fargo. Police say 24-year-old Malik Gill pulled the trigger before stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase in Clay County, where officials say he crashed and later shot himself.

The GoFundMe post made on Tuesday, May 24th also says Garcia lost so much blood and didn’t have a pulse for nearly 15 minutes after Wednesday’s shooting. The post goes on to say, “Doctors aren’t giving us much hope for her recovery, they say we are not looking at a good outcome.”

Baby Dominique was hit by bullets in his stomach, thigh and hand, and is expected to make a full recovery.

You can read our previous coverage on this story here and here.

