Continuing coverage: more drivers allege one gas station with bad gas

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -“Right away I noticed it was sputtering and weird, I just kind of played it off, and then it took me a little bit to figure it out, and then later that night at my daughters, she saw on Facebook that people were getting the bad gas from there and I was like, that’s what’s wrong, that is what’s wrong,” said Kristi Nelson, a Fargo resident.

Kristi Nelson said she is yet another victim of receiving a bad batch of gas from a Holiday station here in Fargo.

Kristi said late last month, her car started acting up after she pumped gas at a Holiday off of University Dr. and 1st Ave. N.

Kristi is one of at least a dozen whistleblowers who have come forward with the same claim. Just last week, we reported the same story but at the Holiday off of Brandt Dr. in Fargo.

“It’s been 13 days without a vehicle, I have not had one, so,” Nelson said.

“How’s that been?” I asked.

“It’s been difficult, it has been,” she said.

Kristi said her car was a project she did with her father before he passed away.

“I just got that vehicle not too long ago and yeah, it’s been a nightmare,” she said.

Mechanics told Kristi she needed a new engine. She said she was given two options, to go through her insurance and pay the deductible or pay the bill out of pocket and get reimbursed.

She said getting her car repaired would be near $7,000.

“I can’t do it I can’t do that and so I’m tied right now and I don’t know what to do from here,” she said, “Every day is just one more day and nothing getting resolved so hopefully it will be soon.”

Nelson is one of five complaints there were sent to the Consumer Protection Division at the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. You can file a complaint here.

We have reached out to Holiday corporate several times and have yet to hear back.

