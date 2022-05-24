Contests
Benson Co. Man arrested after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase

(WALB)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEEDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Benson County man is in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Leeds.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were attempting a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 2 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They say during the stop, the driver, 52-year-old Shane Smeltzer tried reaching for a gun and he was ordered to show his hands.

Smeltzer then fled in his vehicle leading deputies on a chase on Highway 2 and reaching over 100 mph.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and they were able to stop the vehicle with a tire deflation device.

Authorities say Smeltzer then fled on foot, before being caught.

More than 100 grams of individually packaged Methamphetamine, a loaded gun, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of cash were found after the man’s vehicle was searched.

Smeltzer was taken to the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center, where waits to face formal charges.

