Benson Co. Man arrested after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase

LEEDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Benson County man is in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Leeds.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were attempting a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 2 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They say during the stop, the driver, 52-year-old Shane Smeltzer tried reaching for a gun and he was ordered to show his hands.

Smeltzer then fled in his vehicle leading deputies on a chase on Highway 2 and reaching over 100 mph.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and they were able to stop the vehicle with a tire deflation device.

Authorities say Smeltzer then fled on foot, before being caught.

More than 100 grams of individually packaged Methamphetamine, a loaded gun, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of cash were found after the man’s vehicle was searched.

Smeltzer was taken to the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center, where waits to face formal charges.

