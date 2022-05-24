Authorities investigating male found dead in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities determined the victim was deceased after responding to a report of an unresponsive male in a residence.

On May 24th, Grand Forks Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence of the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks.

Upon arrival it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances related to the death.

Authorities say the name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.

They says this is an active investigation and that anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by calling them at 701-787-8000. You can also submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page or website or submit a tip via the Tip411 app.

