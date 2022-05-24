Contests
13-year-old girl missing in Fargo

Zyanya Berlin
Zyanya Berlin(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Zyanya Berlin was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at her home in south Fargo.

Berlin is about 5′4″, 145 lbs and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, dark pants and green Croc shoes.

If you have any information about where she could be, call authorities at 701-451-7660.

