13-year-old girl missing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Zyanya Berlin was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at her home in south Fargo.

Berlin is about 5′4″, 145 lbs and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, dark pants and green Croc shoes.

If you have any information about where she could be, call authorities at 701-451-7660.

