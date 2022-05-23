Contests
Woman hurt following interstate crash in Moorhead

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt following a crash along the interstate in Moorhead.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Sunday, May 22 around 10:30 p.m. they responded to the crash one mile past the Red River.

The crash report says 28-year-old Ginger Macone of Texas was heading west when she swerved to avoid something on the road and then rolled.

Macone was taken to urgent care but is expected to be ok. Two other passengers in the car were not hurt.

