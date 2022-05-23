Today: Afternoon Clouds Develop South, Sun Remains North

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies take hold for today, and high temperatures remain below average, in the 60s for most. It will be a fairly comfortable afternoon with a suotherly breeze. There may be some fair weather clouds developing this afternoon that could produce a sprinkle or two, but with negligable impacts. It’s a good day to get some yard work and gardening in!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s on Wednesday. Thursday looks warmer with temperatures inching up closer to the seasonal average near 70. There may be a passing shower or two with the heat of the day on Wednesday and in the PM hours on Thursday, though nothing substantial. Friday looks breezy out of the south. Humidity will be on the way up, as will temperatures with highs in the 70s to near 80 for a few west.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The heat and humidity from Friday along with a frontal system passing through will allow for the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures again warm into the 70s. The chance of rain returns on a cooler Sunday, mainly early, with 60s to 70s for highs.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds joins us early next week, with the chance of a few PM rain showers on Monday. Highs warm to near 70s in the south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TODAY: Increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy. Low: 45. High: 67.

WEDNESDAY: A touch warmer. South wind and a few clouds. Chance of showers east. Low: 49. High: 61.

THURSDAY: South wind with a chance of an isolated PM shower. A few clouds. Low: 44. High: 70.

FRIDAY: Breezy and warm south wind with increasing humidity. Sun and clouds. Low: 53. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Low: 57. High: 74.

SUNDAY: A bit cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early. Breezy. Low: 58. High: 71.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of PM rain showers. Low: 54. High: 69.

