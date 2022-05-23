ND officers soon able to resume helping MN law enforcement as new law no longer an issue

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than a year after several North Dakota law enforcement agencies halted sending officers across the river due to a new use of force law, mutual aid is now almost fully restored.

Officials say just a few more hours of training and some official documents needing signatures are all that stand between the renewed partnership.

“This little bump in the road is just about done, and it feels great to be over and help our neighbors across the river,” Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt with Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT team said.

“It’s been a long time coming. Unfortunately, when you have changes in the law like that it takes some time to work its way through the court process, but we’re happy with the outcome and we’re going to be really happy to re-establish those mutual aid partnerships again,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said.

Experts say Minnesota’s use-of-force law, passed by Minnesota legislature in 2020, now closely resembles both the national standard and North Dakota’s law. However, before it was revised by a Minnesota judge, the law stated when deadly force is used it must be justified with specificity ‘by the law enforcement officer.’ Those last five words have since been struck, which has left most Minnesota officers breathing a sigh of relief.

“After any major incident, it’s our duty to provide what happened so there’s an understanding of why there was a certain use of force used and was it justified or not. But when it specified that the officer had to do it, that’s where it crossed the line in becoming a concern for violating the Fifth Amendment,” Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe said. “There’s dashcam, there’s body cam, there’s witnesses. There’s other ways to accomplish with specificity than the officer has to give a statement.”

Chief Monroe says thankfully his department didn’t see any huge issues with the paused partnership, however it did slow response times with larger incidents.

“It was, ‘Is there any troopers working? Are there any deputies close by that can help?’ Otherwise, people were coming in from home. Now people will be a block across the river, with 12-15 people working a shift and we can ask if they can send us some help,” Monroe said.

Monroe he’s elated to almost be back to normal again, both for the community’s safety and for his officers, which is a sentiment the rest of the law enforcement community says they’re feeling, too.

“They’re ready to go! They’re ready to resume operations as normal and it will be good to get everybody back together,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said.

The Clay County Attorney’s Office has helped training North Dakota officers on the law change. West Fargo Police say its patrol division is going through one of the last sessions this Wednesday and once that’s complete, officials say it shouldn’t be much longer until mutual aid is once again official in the metro.

Currently, the SWAT team, bomb squad and hostage negotiation teams are all properly trained on the law and are able to help on the Minnesota side. Assisting with a search warrant last Thursday in Moorhead marked the first time SWAT members were deployed on an operation on the other side of the Red River in nearly 15 months. Officials say SWAT members were so excited to be back in Minnesota, after the warrant was served a group photo was taken of SWAT team members outside of the Moorhead Police Department.

“It was exciting for us! It’s been a little longer than a year since we’ve been able to go over there. And so when that happened we thought we’d take a celebratory picture and show everybody that, ‘Hey! We’ve been waiting for this and we’re back,” Lt. Ahlfeldt smiled.

