Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk

ELI HART (WCCO)
ELI HART (WCCO)(WCCO)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A mother was charged Monday in the death of her 6-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb last week.

28-year-old Julissa Thaler, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Eli Hart. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Family members said that the boy’s father, Tory Hart, of Chetek, Wisconsin, was trying to win custody of his child at the time.

Police say they found the boy’s body after Thaler was pulled over in Mound on Friday. According to a criminal complaint, the child was shot up to nine times.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELI HART (WCCO)
2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified
Scammer caught on camera
Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep
Recalled dehumidifier catches on fire at N. Fargo home
Sherman LeRoy Sierra (Silver Alert)
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old Minot man
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman hurt following interstate crash in Moorhead

Latest News

GAS
Drivers should watch out for early signs of water damage
Specialized baby formula arrives in U.S.
4:00PM news May 23 - part 2
7 Day Forecast.
4:00PM May 23 - weather
Boys body found in trunk. Mother arrested.
4:00PM news May 23 - part 1