Man taken for psychological evaluation after breaking in and barricading himself inside Jamestown home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police responded to multiple reports of break ins before a man barricaded himself inside a bedroom.

At 4:17 A.M. on May 23rd, Jamestown police received a report of a male trying to break into a residence at the Northland Estates in northeastern Jamestown. Officers responded and attempted to locate the male who was said to have been carrying a shovel.

Shortly after this officers were dispatched to a different residence just south along 19th St NE. The 911 caller reported that a male had just forcefully broken in, and then accosted and pushed the homeowner to the ground. Police say the male was known to the homeowner.

Authorities say when they arrived, the suspect then fled and barricaded himself in a bedroom of the same residence. Officers negotiated with the male for approximately an hour and a half for him to peacefully surrender.

They says the suspect refused where they then used breaching equipment to safely enter the bedroom. The suspect was then removed from the residence and transported to by ambulance to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for medical treatment and a psychological evaluation.

Police say a shovel was seized at the residence and that the incident remains under investigation. Reports will be forwarded to the Stutsman County State’s Attorney’s Office to pursue multiple formal charges.

