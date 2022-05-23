Contests
Man arrested following burglary report in Grygla, MN

(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRYGLA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrested and authorities are searching for other suspects following a reported burglary.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to a reported burglary in progress on Saturday, May 21 to an outbuilding along Hwy. 89 near Grygla.

Authorities say a door to the outbuilding was forced open, setting off an alarm to the owner of the property. The property owner then went to the building and the burglary suspects ran off.

A short time later, authorities were patrolling the area and found a man walking along the road. After questioning him, they learned he was one of the men involved in the burglary.

Deputies then arrested 48-year-old Shawn Martin of Red Lake and took him to the Beltrami County Jail.

Authorities say they are still searching for the other suspect(s) in the case.

