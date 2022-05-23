Holm Signs with Blue Bombers in the CFL

FARGO, N.D. (UND Athletics) - Senior defensive back Evan Holm has signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the organization announced Monday. With the addition of Holm, the Blue Bombers now have two Fighting Hawks on their squad, also signing Brady Oliveira in 2019.

Last season, Holm started all 11 games at defensive back for the Fighting Hawks and racked up 45 total tackles, ranking fourth on the team in stops. He ranked No. 25 in the MVFC in interceptions with two, picking off a pass in the season opening win at Idaho State and returning it for 64 yards and also recording an interception at Missouri State. Holm sat fourth on the team in all purpose yards with 483 and ranked as the No. 7 return man in the MVFC. Holm returned 20 kicks for 410 yards, averaging 20.5 yards per return. Defensively, 33 of his total tackles were solo, he had 1.5 tackles-for-loss and recorded four pass breakups. At the end of the season, Holm was named to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society and earned second team All-MVFC honors.

During 2020-21, Holm appeared and started all seven games at defensive back and finished with 19 total tackles. He led the team with seven pass breakups and came down with his lone interception in the win over No. 24 Southern Illinois. At the conclusion of the season, he earned second team All-MVFC honors and was named honorable mention MVFC All-Academic.

In 2019, Holm was limited to just four games due to injury and made three starts over the final four games of the season. He finished with 18 tackles, including four solo tackles, an interception and a 28-yard kick return in the win over Southern Utah. He forced and recovered a fumble to go alongside five solo tackles at No. 19 Nicholls State in the playoffs.

During his 2018 campaign, he started all 11 games at cornerback and anchored the UND secondary with a team-best 10 pass breakups. Holm collected 46 total tackles and forced two fumbles. His highlight of the season was a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown against Weber State and he was named the team’s most valuable defensive back at the end of the season.

In 2017, Holm was limited to four starts at cornerback due to injury and made a season-high eight tackles in his first career start vs. Utah in the season opener.

As a true freshman in 2016, Holm gained Big Sky All-Academic honors and appeared in all 12 games as a reserve cornerback and special teams contributor. He finished his freshman campaign with 16 total tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.

The Blue Bombers will open with week one of the pre-season on Friday, hosting the Edmonton Elks at 7:30 p.m. (CT)

There are now four UND products on active rosters in the Canadian Football League: Holm and Oliveira (Winnipeg Blue Bombers), Mason Bennett (Hamilton Tiger-Cats) and Deion Harris (Toronto Argonauts).

