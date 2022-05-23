Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Gas prices in North Dakota $1.32 higher than a year ago

Prices at the pump persuade some to change their driving habits.
Prices at the pump persuade some to change their driving habits.(wsaw)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The average price of a gallon of gas rose 7 cents in North Dakota over the past week. AAA says the price now averages $4.17 per gallon statewide.

That’s 28 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.32 higher than a year ago. In Fargo, gas is averaging nearly $4.19 a gallon. Nationally, the average price is $4.59 per gallon.

Petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan, with the price-tracking website Gas-Buddy, says prices over the Memorial Day weekend will likely be $1.50 higher than they were last year. But, DeHaan says there are indications that price increases are slowing down.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELI HART (WCCO)
2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified
Scammer caught on camera
Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep
Recalled dehumidifier catches on fire at N. Fargo home
Sherman LeRoy Sierra (Silver Alert)
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old Minot man
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman hurt following interstate crash in Moorhead

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Noon Weather - May 23
Mr. Food - Tasty Pork Chops - May 23
Mr. Food - Tasty Pork Chops - May 23
MN Legislature Special Session
Noon News May 23 - part 1
Wedding Boom in U.S.
Noon News May 23 - part 2