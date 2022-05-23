Drivers should watch out for early signs of water damage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last week, we investigated the findings of one Fargo gas station having water in their gasoline. Now, we dig into how drivers in the Valley can tell if they got a bad batch of gas.

Water has been showing up in one Fargo Holiday’s gasoline in the past month, causing major damage to their vehicles, leaving them with large bills and no transportation.

Dennis Johnson, owner of Johnson Auto Repair says he’s seen quite a few cars come in with tainted gasoline in their tank.

“It’s kind of a major issue, it can, it would have immediate attention if you would have that because it can do engine damage,” said Johnson.

Johnson said it’s a big job to repair water damage in a vehicle.

“I had a Lexus in, a year ago that had 75% of water in it and we ended up taking the tank down, flushing everything out and it got to be close to $1,000 before we got everything all cleaned out of it,” he said.

While most drivers have to trust that their gas is strictly gas, they can look for the signs that there’s water in the mix.

“Most of the time you’ll get engine performance, rough idle, your engine light can come on and start flashing because of misfires, and too much water will pretty much shut her down,” he said.

Johnson says another sign to look for is poor acceleration and steam coming out of the vehicle’s exhaust.

He says if you see these signs and suspect you have a bad batch of gas, the best thing to do is have the vehicle towed to an auto repair shop to get the gas tested.

Consumer Protection Division at the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office said they’ve received four complaints of water in gasoline from the same gas station.

