Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Minot man

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Silver Alert is being issued for a 73-year-old Minot man.

Authorities are looking for Sherman LeRoy Sierra.

He is Native American with gray balding hair. He is also 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Sierra has several medical issues. He may have tape covering his right eye and dialysis ports on his chest and left arm.

He was reported missing Sunday, but law enforcement says his last known contact was on May 17 at his home in Minot.

He is believed to be driving a red or maroon 2021 Toyota Highlander with North Dakota license plate 191DJD.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.

