Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Minot man

Sherman LeRoy Sierra (Silver Alert)
Sherman LeRoy Sierra (Silver Alert)(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Silver Alert is being issued for a 73-year-old Minot man.

Authorities are looking for Sherman LeRoy Sierra.

He is Native American with gray balding hair. He is also 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Sierra has several medical issues. He may have tape covering his right eye and dialysis ports on his chest and left arm.

He was reported missing Sunday, but law enforcement says his last known contact was on May 17 at his home in Minot.

He is believed to be driving a red or maroon 2021 Toyota Highlander with North Dakota license plate 191DJD.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest employers in northeastern ND shutting down
Scammer caught on camera
Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep
The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in the U.S. for...
Potential salmonella contamination forces food giant to issue recall for peanut butter
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Drayton man dead after head-on collision on Hwy 66
The Plaza Azteca logo inside the restaurant.
Customers flock to Plaza Azteca to support mother and child that were shot on Wednesday

Latest News

Recalled dehumidifier catches on fire at N. Fargo home
ELI HART (WCCO)
2 Arrested After Boy’s Body Found In Trunk; Victim Identified
Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River
10:00PM Sports - May 21
10:00PM Sports - May 21