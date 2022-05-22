Recalled dehumidifier catches on fire at N. Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A recalled dehumidifier caught on fire at a Fargo home on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called just before 4 p.m. to a home located on 8th Street North, near 12th Avenue North.

Authorities say the caller reported heavy black smoke coming from the basement.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the floor up to the ceiling.

Crews were able to put the fire out within six minutes.

FFD says the fire damage was limited to the dehumidifier and a water filtering system situated in the basement.

No one was injured in the fire. Fire crews estimate replacing the belongings will cost about $10,000.

They also say the type of dehumidifier was part of a 2013 recall due to being involved in numerous fires.

Quick Facts:

• Gree made and recalled 12 brands of dehumidifiers

• Anyone using these dehumidifiers needs to stop using them

• A list of the brands made by Gree that are being recalled can be found on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2013/gree-recalls-12-brands-of-dehumidifiers

