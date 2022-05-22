A.M. Patchy Frost East, P.M. Showers & Thunder

Contests
Warming trend takes hole this week!
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT
MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start on the chilly side again today, with lows in the 30s and 40s. We look to warm up into the 50s and 60s Monday afternoon along with the chance of some spotty showers and thunder. At this time, precipitation amounts look minimal. Mostly sunny skies take hold for Tuesday, and high temperatures remain below average, in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A south wind brings more warmth, although slowly and gradual. Temperatures warm into the 60s for most on Wednesday. Thursday looks warmer with temperatures inching up closer to the seasonal average near 70. There may be a passing shower or two with the heat of the day on Wednesday and Thursday, though nothing substantial. Friday looks breezy out of the south. Humidity will be on the way up, as will temperatures with highs in the 70s to near 80 for a few west. We’ll be watching for the chance of some PM rain or storms.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The heat and humidity from Friday along with a frontal system passing through will allow for the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures again warm into the 70s and maybe 80s in the warm spots. The chance of rain returns on a cooler Sunday, with 60s to 70s for highs.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of P.M. showers and thunder. Precipitation looks light. Low: 40. High: 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 64.

WEDNESDAY: A touch warmer. South wind and a few clouds and a passing shower. Low: 49. High: 66.

THURSDAY: South wind with a chance of a passing shower. A few clouds. Low: 47. High: 70.

FRIDAY: Breezy and warm south wind with increasing humidity. Chance of PM showers or storms. Partly cloudy. Low: 53. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57. High: 74.

SUNDAY: A bit cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Low: 54. High: 68.

