Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo woman catches scammer using her information on video on her doorstep

At first, she thought this was a simple delivery mistake by FedEx because her family hadn’t ordered anything, until it happened again.
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman caught onto a scammer’s tricks while they were opening accounts with her personal information.

She even caught the culprit on video of her front doorstep.

“It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours,” says Gretchen Tinjum.

What you’re seeing is a scammer in action.

Tinjum says there was a note for a signature for delivery on her front door.

Half an hour later, a man came and took the note off the door.

At first, she thought this was a simple delivery mistake by FedEx because her family hadn’t ordered anything, until it happened again.

“FedEx tried to deliver that second box on Friday. It was 11:28 when FedEx was at my door. Five minutes later, a signature registered with FedEx that it was signed for,” says Tinjum.

It wasn’t a coincidence.

FedEx told her the packages were coming from Verizon, and Tinjum says she has never been a Verizon customer.

“Contacted FedEx, contacted Verizon, and realized it was all in a 24 hour time frame. It started at 4:30 am last Monday,” she says.

She was able to get the receipts of two iPhones ordered from Verizon, after the scammer had used her personal information to make the account.

“There’s even a receipt that show the phone numbers, the serial numbers for the phones that were ordered too. So, those phones could be identified per those specific numbers for those phones,” says TInjum.

Verizon shut the phones down and put her in touch with their fraud department.

“No withdrawals from my bank account or any other credit card I use,” she says.

But she soon got a letter with a CashApp debit card in her name, another service she’s never used.

After checking the Verizon receipts, she learned the person had used the debit card to purchase the phones.

“I don’t know how CashApp works. I just want to make sure my account with the gets cancelled and no funds of mine go anywhere,” she says.

In the last 24 hours Tinjum alerted credit companies and banks of the issue, as well as putting a flag on her social security number.

She says she doesn’t know how her information got out, but now she hopes people will be more cautious.

“Be vigilant, even if it’s with old accounts like emails. Pay attention to your social security number and who you share it with. Even if it’s at a business, you can never be too careful,” Tinjum says.

A police report has been filed. If you recognize the man in the video, call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest employers in northeastern ND shutting down
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family hopes Fargo shooting victims’ story helps others escape domestic violence
Gabrielle Klicker
Woman jailed after police chase in Fosston
Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Classroom
Worker shortages shut down one summer program

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday May 21
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday May 21
The Dilworth Fire Dept. is in need of some upgrades.
‘We’ve been able to make due for four decades’: Dilworth Fire Dept. in need of upgrades
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday May 21
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday May 21
City of Fargo asking for proposals of art to be displayed on the outside of city hall