Sheriff Jesse Jahner explains active shooter training course for businesses

The shooting at Plaza Azteca has many worried about safety, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office wants to ease some concerns.
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The shooting at Plaza Azteca has many worried about safety, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office wants to ease some concerns.

The department is offering active shooter training to any area businesses.

“A majority of those situations happen in a business setting. So, we’re really wanting to partner with our businesses to bring this training to them,” says Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Fargo Police, West Fargo Police, and Essentia Health to offer active shooter/active threat training for businesses.

“It’s going to introduce them to medical techniques that they could do to help others who may be hurt in that type of a situation,” says Jahner.

He says it’s made to prepare people mentally for a rapidly evolving situation.

“It’s also going to prepare people for evacuation methods they could use. Different types of barricading methods they could use, whether it be doors or things like that. Also, on the back end, taking back control as a last option if someone needed to do that,” says Jahner.

The training session takes two hours.

It’s for all types of businesses. 43 in the area have already taken advantage since the program’s launch in 2019.

“Any time anyone can go through training to protect themselves in any type of situation it’s going to be very important whether it’s in a business setting or you’re out individually,” says Jahner.

For the sessions, every employee is encouraged to be involved.

“It’s only going to work if everyone is on the same page and doing the same thing,” says Jahner.

He adds it helps law enforcement too.

“It’s going to make our response time more efficient and help us in the situation,” says Jahner.

He says they typically train one to two businesses a month but recent local and national events have caused an uptick in people seeking training.

If your business is interested in setting up training, you can contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 701-241-5800.

News - Support being raised for mother and son that were shot on Wednesday - May 20, 2022
