Drayton man dead after head-on collision on Hwy 66

By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DRAYTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 65-year-old Drayton man is dead after a head-on collision with another driver at 7:43 p.m. on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 66 two miles west of Drayton and the report states the Drayton man wasn’t wearing restraints.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Drayton man drove into the eastbound lane in a 2008 Ford Expedition and crashed head-on into a 2010 Jeep Wrangler that was driven by a 24-year-old man from Williston. The Williston man was taken to the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The man from Drayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.

