Customers flock to Plaza Azteca to support mother and child that were shot on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Customers from the Fargo-Moorhead area flocked to the Plaza Azteca in South Fargo to show support after it was closed on Wednesday due to the shooting that took place. It reopened on Friday, with 50% of the proceeds going to 21-year-old mother, Lucia Garcia and her 7-month-old son, Dominique.

“There was no doubt. In the beginning, we all knew that we wanted to give back. There was no question about it, there was no hesitation about it.” said Gissell Leon, who’s father owns Plaza Azteca.

Fargo Police said both were shot by 24-year-old Malik Gill.

“You can’t live in fear and not come out and support something like this” said Mike, a customer at Plaza Azteca. “That’s why we’re here. I saw that and was like, ‘We got to come out for that.’”

The parking lot was full of cars, as people packed the Mexican restaurant to help raise support for Garcia and her son Dominique. According to Plaza Azteca, Garcia was a regular at the restaurant. They said they would welcome her with open arms when she returns.

“Just hope that this place doesn’t scar them for life, because we are very welcoming and we do appreciate and love all of our customers.” said Leon.

The Fargo-Moorhead area now tries to wrap its arms around Plaza Azteca, Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique after this senseless act.

