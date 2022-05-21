Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

City of Fargo asking for proposals of art to be displayed on the outside of city hall

(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is asking for residents to propose artwork to be displayed on the outside of city hall. The deadline is set for June 17 at 4 p.m. with the theme, ‘Fargo: Past, Present and Future’.

This request is through the city’s Arts and Culture Commission with the aim to post the art on the exterior sides of the commissioner chambers. The artists have to be at least 18 years old, must either live, work or be a student within Fargo. Artists can submit art for one of the walls or all three walls.

For more information on the proposals, you can call 701-241-1474. The city plans to have their selection done by the end of June and have the art installed by the end of July.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest employers in northeastern ND shutting down
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family hopes Fargo shooting victims’ story helps others escape domestic violence
Gabrielle Klicker
Woman jailed after police chase in Fosston
Police say Malik Gill (previous mugshot above) shot a woman and a baby inside a Fargo...
UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca
Classroom
Worker shortages shut down one summer program

Latest News

The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in the U.S. for...
Potential salmonella contamination forces food giant to issue recall for peanut butter
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Drayton man dead after head-on collision on Hwy 66
10:00PM Sports - May 20
10:00PM Sports - May 20
10:00PM News May 20 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 20 - Part 2