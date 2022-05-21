City of Fargo asking for proposals of art to be displayed on the outside of city hall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is asking for residents to propose artwork to be displayed on the outside of city hall. The deadline is set for June 17 at 4 p.m. with the theme, ‘Fargo: Past, Present and Future’.

This request is through the city’s Arts and Culture Commission with the aim to post the art on the exterior sides of the commissioner chambers. The artists have to be at least 18 years old, must either live, work or be a student within Fargo. Artists can submit art for one of the walls or all three walls.

For more information on the proposals, you can call 701-241-1474. The city plans to have their selection done by the end of June and have the art installed by the end of July.

