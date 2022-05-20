Contests
White Earth Tribal Police mourn loss of retired K9

White Earth Tribal Police K9 Hagar
White Earth Tribal Police K9 Hagar(White Earth Tribal Police)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE EARTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The White Earth Tribal Police Department says one of their retired K9s unexpectedly passed away this week. They say K9 Hagar died in the afternoon of May 19.

“K9 Hagar was vigilant and always ready to respond whenever he was needed,” the department posted on Facebook. “K9 Hagar was respected and loved by so many and enjoyed being around kids of all ages.”

Hagar was acquired in 2012 and assigned to Sgt. Allen. After a few months of training, the pair began their work for the White Earth Tribal Police in March of 2013.

“He will be greatly missed by his White Earth Tribal Police Department Family and his Allen Family!”

Hagar served the White Earth Nation for 8 years before retiring in September of 2020.

