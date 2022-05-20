Contests
Two teens rescued from Pelican River

(pxhere)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two teens were saved after falling into the Pelican River. It happened Sunday afternoon at Dunton Locks Park between Muskrat Lake and Lake Sallie. Sheriff Todd Glander says the teens fell into the river and were swept into the lake by the current, about 100 yards from shore.

Family and friends with kayaks were able to get to them and throw them life jackets. They were both treated by Essentia-St. Mary’s EMS on shore. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to use caution near any areas of flowing water due to the cold water temperatures and high water levels.

