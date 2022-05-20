Contests
The rain didn’t stop kids at the Fargo Marathon’s “Youth Run”

Hundreds of little runners ran their fastest to the finish line.
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s Fargo Marathon week, and the course got some last minute changes due to flooding in the area.

Of course, we saw more rain tonight, but that didn’t stop kids from taking part in the “Youth Run” at the FargoDome.

“I’m excited because I got to run with my dad and congratulations to the FargoDome,” says participant Zaelyea.

Hundreds of little runners ran their fastest to the finish line. Some say for the medal, others say for a promised post-run treat from mom and dad.

“So fast,” says runner Adalyn.

“Like, seven miles per hour,” says runner Jackson.

“Probably eight miles per hour,” says participant Carson.

“Like, five miles per hour,” says Zaelyea.

“Last time I ran the mile, it took me about 10 minutes. Huge upgrade because I ran two miles this year at school, so I got three minutes and 23 seconds,” says participant Zach.

But like any marathon runner, they say it took some prep for them to be able to get to this point.

“We were practicing in gym at our school,” says runner Arihanna.

“I’ve been biking a lot. That’s improvement, thanks. So, I just try my best,” says Zach.

Many have parents who ran with them, who will also be running in the marathon on Saturday.

The marathon track has changed twice now, but organizers say it’s going to be high and mostly dry.

For those who are hoping to be Boston Marathon bound, it’s still going to be a certified and qualifying course.

And if it’s anything like today...

“Awesome,” says Arihanna.

“My marathon went great,” says Zach.

“Great,” says Adalyn.

It should be great.

The Friday night 5k is tomorrow at the Fargo Dome at 6:30 pm.

Saturday will kick off the day’s events at 7 am with the half marathon also at the dome.

